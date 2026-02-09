Prime Minister baptises 2026 as Malta's 'year of steel'

Prime Minister Robert Abela baptised 2026 as Malta’s “year of steel.”

Abela was speaking as parliament opened the debate on the budget estimates.

Abela began his speech by stating that the 2027 budget is the best in Malta’s history, before immediately berating previous Nationalist governments’ budgets.

He stated that while the PN’s last budgets were austere due to the economic hardship after 2008, Labour’s budgets gave the public peace of mind amid the international chaos witnessed since 2020.

Abela accused the PN of still holding austerity at the heart of their policies, stressing that the Opposition has no credibility when it comes to sectors such as housing.

The Prime Minister then started comparing Malta’s budget and economic state with those across Europe, which are experiencing increasing hardship.

Throughout his speech, Abela continuously compared PL budgets with the PN’s budgets, insisting that his party helped those who were forgotten by Nationalist governments such as pensioners.

Looking ahead, Abela said that government will launch the Maltavision 2050 in the coming days.

Abela spoke of the ongoing initiatives government is rolling out such as free laptops for students, and new open spaces, proclaiming, “new prosperity is calling us.”