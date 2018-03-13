Road works on Triq L-Imsida, Gzira to start tonight

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and drive with care between 7pm and 5am while the road is resurfaced 

maria_pace
13 March 2018, 4:15pm
by Maria Pace
The road will be closed out between 7pm and 5am as from this evening
Road works in Triq L-Imsida in Gżira will be carried out between 7pm and 5am as of this evening. 

In a statement, Transport Malta said that scarifying works and the laying of new asphalt will be carried out as of this evening. 

The resurfacing is expected to be ready by the end of this week. 

"Works will be carried out in phases so that the road will remain accessible to traffic as much as possible," TM said. 

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, follow the instructions by officials on site and drive with care.

