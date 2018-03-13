Road works on Triq L-Imsida, Gzira to start tonight

Road works in Triq L-Imsida in Gżira will be carried out between 7pm and 5am as of this evening.

In a statement, Transport Malta said that scarifying works and the laying of new asphalt will be carried out as of this evening.

The resurfacing is expected to be ready by the end of this week.

"Works will be carried out in phases so that the road will remain accessible to traffic as much as possible," TM said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, follow the instructions by officials on site and drive with care.