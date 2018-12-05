menu

Retail trade dips again as fewer goods are sold in October

Malta is one of three EU countries that saw a drop in retail trade in October, Eurostat figures out on Wednesday show

kurt_sansone
5 December 2018, 12:08pm
by Kurt Sansone
Retail trade dropped by 2.3% in October
The volume of goods sold in Malta dropped by 2.3% in October when compared to the same month last year, Eurostat said.

The figures for retail trade released on Wednesday show that Malta was one of only three EU countries that experienced a drop in retail trade in October.

Eurostat said decreases were observed in Malta, Luxembourg (-0.3%) and Finalnd (-1%).

The highest yearly increases were registered in Slovenia (+13.3%), Ireland (+8.4%) and Lithuania (+7.3%).

The figures show that the volume of goods sold in Malta has decreased for the sixth month running.

