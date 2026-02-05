My essentials: Jessica Vella’s cultural picks

About

I have been immersed in my art world since early childhood, drawing and painting wherever and whenever possible. One of my fondest memories as a child is going to my aunt on Sundays. She used to bring me a box full of wax crayons, and the bright colours, their scent and the possibilities to draw anything I wanted was enough to make me forget everything else. It felt magical every time. At 15 years old I did my first oil painting and since then it’s been my favourite medium, along with ink for illustrations. Combining my passion for books, history, architecture and the endless inspiration from all the beauty that God gave us, my aim is to inspire viewers to have a fresh and modern outlook on the traditional. Most of all I like to bring joy with my artworks. Specialising in oil painting, I bring together a contrasting palette on a white background to create vibrant displays.

Book

I am an avid reader and big fan of classic and Russian literature and poetry. Lately, I needed to de-stress so I went for the light-hearted family and animal stories of Gerald Durrell; I love animals and I find his stories heart-warming and great humour.

Film

I do rewatch Wes Andersen movies often, for the colour and all the sense behind them.

Internet and TV

I use the internet for movies and music mostly but not much. If I have no other option, it’s usually reels about dogs and horses.

Music

This one is hard as its quite varied, from opera to classical, from the 60s to the 90s, and classic rock. But to mention three: Mozart’s Lacrimosa, Paul Weller’s You Do Something To Me and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man.

Place

In Malta, it’s Valletta. And I wish to see as many lighthouses as possible, all over the world because I’m fascinated by them.