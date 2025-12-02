Christmas comedy for all the family

Teatru Manoel TOI TOI, the National Theatre Learning & Participation Programme, is celebrating its fifteenth season of events with a focus on storytelling through puppetry, music and movement.

Shortlisted for Best Artistic Programme for six seasons, the team are gearing up for another sell-out show. Known for both the quality of their accessible work and the family-friendly ticket prices, TOI TOI productions offer parents the chance to enjoy live participatory theatre and music making together with their children in a relaxed environment.

This year, TOI TOI are reintroducing audiences to three sassy, won’t-take-no-for-an-answer audition candidates. The stars of the show each have a unique performance skill, helpfully highlighted by their names, Carol Żfin, Carol Drammatiku and Carol Kanzunetta, all on a mission to be centre stage whenever possible. This Christmas comedy is written and directed by TOI TOI Collective Director Petra Sant, and stars experienced stage performers Kyra Lautier, Kelly Peplow and Emma Chetcuti.

TOI TOI Manager, Kate Fenech Field, the producer responsible for the theatre’s educational output explains, “As many teachers and parents know, apart from having a giggle and a singalong, there are many positive benefits to experiencing a live theatre production. Over the past five years, our strategy to commission and produce work which we then repeat bi-annually has been a game changer”.

“We have made it our mission to build a stealthily educational repertoire and no more so than with our hit comedy Carols at Christmas. Learning about rejection, determination, traditions and teamwork paired with the inevitable seasonal singalong songs has proved to be a winning combination," said Fenech Field.

Carols at Christmas runs from 13 to 20 December at Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre. Booking from teatrumanoel.mt or from Teatru Manoel’s Booking Office.