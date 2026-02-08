Chinese all-electric Changan cars hit Malta’s roads

Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the arrival of a new brand of Chinese electric vehicles calling it another step to greenify roads and add value to the car industry.

He was speaking at the launch of the Changan range of vehicles in Malta by FAPI motors. FAPI motors is part of the Famalco Group.

The prime minister highlighted the growing private sector engagement in Malta's environmental transition.

He said that the introduction of this new automotive brand aligns with the government's long-term vision for the future of transport, which is being shaped by technology, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Abela reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting the green transition through incentives for the purchase of new electric vehicles.

Abela noted that nine out of every 10 new vehicles entering the Maltese market are now powered by alternative energy, describing this as clear evidence of rising public awareness and changing attitudes towards sustainable mobility.

Changan Automobile has an established international presence and continues to expand its operations in manufacturing, research, and development. The first model being introduced in Malta is the Changan Deepal S07, with additional models planned for future release.

The Changan Deepal S07 is a rear-wheel-drive, mid-size electric SUV featuring a 79.97 kWh battery, offering a range of approximately 480-500 km.