Behind the scenes: SOFTSWISS's winning formula for marketing campaigns

Valentina, SOFTSWISS participates in dozens of industry events every year. Why have your Maltese campaigns won two consecutive marketing awards?

Malta is an iconic place for our company, which has its headquarters here, and for the industry as a whole. The Maltese population is deeply involved in the iGaming sector. Malta stands as a global leader, with 10% of the world's online gaming companies registered here.

The high concentration of B2B iGaming audiences in Malta and the relevance of media channels typically less suited for B2B encouraged us to take a non-traditional approach. This is reflected not only in our media mix – which included outdoor advertising, radio, and airport placements – but also in our bright and catchy creative concept, as opposed to the usual rational B2B messaging.

Given Malta’s uniqueness, we introduced this unconventional approach in 2022 with the ‘Bringing the Heat’ campaign when no one else did something similar. Seeing the effectiveness of this innovative strategy, we decided on this approach in 2023, but with a new attention-grabbing campaign. Last year in Malta, we launched the campaign ‘Grab Success in iGaming,’ where the centre of the concept was a crab.

What makes this approach so unique?

In these campaigns, we started with the understanding that, regardless of what is being purchased, the final decision is always made by a person. Emotional perception plays a crucial role, even in a B2B context, because people need to feel and not only rationalise the brand and the products. Therefore, in addition to rational factors, vivid emotional elements and activations we add to our campaigns are essential.

We build our communication around blazing emotional components – such as red chilli peppers, spicy ice cream, and a giant red crab walking across Malta – which are pretty stand-out and eye-catching in traditional and boring B2B communication. Our billboards were displayed throughout Malta during the campaign, from the airport to the streets and even on buses. Interactive activities captured the attention of both industry representatives and residents.

What were the results?

Thanks to this non-standard marketing approach, after the first campaign, SOFTSWISS saw brand awareness increase by 104%, with a 33% rise in sales in the region in a short period.

Beyond measurable KPIs, both campaigns increased employee loyalty by featuring C-suite managers as the main heroes.

We also received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the partners and competitors. Visitors were drawn to our stand and shared their reactions to the advertisement. Our company stood out and created a buzz, as reflected in the feedback we received at the stand.

What can the Maltese iGaming community expect during the SiGMA Europe 2024?

This year, we are returning with our award-winning concept, ‘Grab Success in iGaming’. Inspired by the region's natural beauty, we incorporated the Maltese crab as a striking visual element in our campaign. This year, we again invite everyone to Grab Success with us, as we have become even more vital, offering our flagship products along with new ones – Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and the Horse Racing Module.

I invite attendees to discuss the latest trends highlighted in our 2025 iGaming Trends report that will be available at the event.

Looking ahead, a whole block of trends will be dedicated to marketing in iGaming. Anyone can sign up for the report waiting list to get acquainted with it first.

