Solar farm at Benghisa operating at full capacity, powering 760 household

Hili Company’s solar farm at Benghisa has started operating at full capacity.

The 2,400kW project, driven by Hili Company and its partners, is installed over 29,000 square metres of land in Benghisa.

The project, built in 2017, repurposed a disused quarry to produce enough clean energy to power some 760 households annually.

This contributes to a reduction in CO2 emissions by almost 1,000 tonnes a year. The landscaping of the site with indigenous vegetation further contributes to the carboncapture and lends to the regeneration of the area’s natural beauty, Hili Company said.

“We are very proud of this exciting project which represents further progress towards Malta achieving its renewable energy targets,” Edward Hili, CEO of Hili Company, said.

“It presses all the right buttons for both the private and the public sectors, benefitting both the economy and the environment. We recognise that more needs to be done to move towards a greener economy and we are determined to play our part.”