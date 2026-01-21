Planning Commission rejects Paola Church cafeteria proposal

The Planning Authority (PA) has refused a proposal by the Paola parish to open a small cafeteria within the Christ the King Basilica complex, citing concerns that it would disrupt the historic building’s architectural symmetry and visual amenity.

The parish had originally proposed a rooftop cafeteria between the basilica’s belfries. That original plan prompted public debate and a call from the Prime Minister for revisions. The Prime Minister had described the original plan for a cafeteria on the rooftop as a non-starter.

Plans were subsequently changed to accommodate the cafeteria on the ground floor in an area currently used as garages. The new building, proposed over a footprint of 178 sqm and a height of 3.6 m was completely freestanding and did not require any interventions on the Basilica itself.

The use of the basilica’s roof was limited solely to a proposed observation deck. In April 2025 the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had also issued its go ahead noting the “evolution of the proposal” following discussions with the Curia’s Kummissjoni Patrimonju Kulturali talKnisja (KPKK).

The application also foresaw the creation of exhibition spaces within the belfry towers and an “interpretation centre” adjacent to the proposed souvenir shop. Parish priest Fr Marc Andrea Camilleri had described the plans as a “vertical museum,” utilising six stacked rooms within each belfry.

Despite these changes, the Planning Commission chaired by Elizabeth Ellul which is responsible for all applications in Urban Conservation Areas concluded that the cafeteria would cover the colonnade of the Grade 1 listed building, thereby disturbing the church’s symmetry and harming its visual character. The board noted that the application remained incompatible with conservation standards.

The PA’s decision states that the proposed development would change the external appearance of a Grade 1 listed building and goes beyond scientific restoration and rehabilitation.

The PA argued that the proposal would therefore detract from the historical value of this important building and so it detracts from Thematic Objective 8 of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development which aims for the safeguarding and enhancement of cultural heritage.

Fr Camilleri maintained that the cafeteria was only a minor component of the wider restoration project, intended to help cover the substantial costs of maintaining the church. In July 2024, the government had committed €400,000 toward the restoration, with an agreement that the catering facility would be relocated from the rooftop to the ground floor.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Paola parish priest Dun Marc Andrea Camilleri expressed his disappointment at the decision and challenged the reasons given for refusal.

"There is no way that the proposed building will cover a colonnade which starts on the roof of the proposed structure,” he said, while pointing out that the proposed building is limited to the height of the foundation under the colonnade

He also explained that the building was designed to mirror the structure on the other side of the church to ensure that it respects the symmetry of the building.

The parish will be appealing decision.