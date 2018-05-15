Christabelle: ‘My parents live for my sister and me. I’d love to be able to give that same kind of love one day’

26-year-old Christabelle Borg represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon with the song ‘Taboo’. She may not have moved on to the finals, but she’s definitely still a winner in Malta’s books. We met up with Christabelle in the midst of the Eurovision craziness, to ask her about her routine, dreams and her biggest challenges

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I usually switch off my alarm around 20 times. Afterwards, I check my phone and brush my teeth.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To never judge a book by its cover.

What do you never leave the house without?

Probably my phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, caring, sensitive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Besides winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with a song that carries such a social message, it would have to probably be when I won the award for Best Dissertation in Financial Management after completing my Masters in Accountancy degree.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Going to the cinema when I occasionally have a night off and bingeing on sugary sweets and popcorn!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Not all that glitters is gold.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car or a watch.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how to be careful of who and what I surround myself with.

Who’s your biggest inspiration?

My parents - They inspire me because my dad has worked night and day all his life to give us the best life possible, whilst my mum always took care of us even in times when it was a struggle for her. My parents live for my sister and me and I would love to be able to give that same kind of love to my children one day.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to juggle working life with the commitments the Eurovision brings with it. So worth it though!

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I’m an accountant by profession, and I work in the construction industry, however, if I had to choose to be something else, I would either be an architect or a tennis player.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I am a religious person.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

David Foster and Warren Buffet – David Foster because he’s one of the best producers of all time, and an expert in the music industry, a great musician too. Warren Buffet to teach me how to invest my money wisely and because he is one of the greatest philanthropists of all times.

What’s your worst habit?

Perhaps overspending or being stressed all the time, even when I’m not in stressful situations.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Very loving… perhaps a bit too loving!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence, because we both fall a lot!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I once listened to the whole Dua Lipa album five times in a row on a road trip and I was having the time of my life. I wouldn’t mind if they played that.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My grandmother’s engagement ring.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing in my late grandfather’s fields, and helping him with his crops.

When did you last cry, and why?

Like an hour ago! I am kind of stressed at the moment.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

I wouldn’t mind meeting and performing with Beyoncé! One of the best performers and singers of all time.

What’s your favourite food?

Maltese bread, fried cheeselets, ribeye with mushroom sauce, pizza, chicken!! I like most things.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Negin Mirsalehi.

What book are you reading right now?

Million Love Songs – Carole Matthews.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The power of healing – healing not just cuts and bruises, but healing all kinds of illnesses like cancer.

TELL US...

What music you are listening to at the moment

Drake and Camila Cabello.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower - Jazz music like Michael Buble. At the gym - anything on Spotify World’s Top 50 Playlist.

What issue do you consider ‘taboo’?

LGBT used to be a taboo, I believe that there still is a taboo for people with weak mental wellbeing.

The weirdest thing that has happened to you since winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest…

Being asked to sing Taboo as the bride enters the church! I would have loved to do it.