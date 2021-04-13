Suspected drug dealer arraigned after car chase

A court has heard how a suspected drug trafficker from Zabbar crashed into a roundabout after allegedly leading police on a car chase in the South of Malta.

Josef Zammit, 29, was accused before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech of having violently resisted arrest and causing over €2500 in damage to third party vehicles. He was also accused of driving in a dangerous, reckless and negligent manner, failing to stop when ordered to by the police, recidivism and breaching his bail conditions. A charge of cannabis possession was also pressed.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca told the court that police had placed Zammit under surveillance in April, after receiving information that he was involved in drug trafficking. He was observed exchanging things with a number of people while in his car. An arrest warrant was issued.

He was spotted by the police whilst on his way to Cospicua yesterday, but refused to stop his car when the police identified themselves.

He drove off and led the police on a car chase across Cospicua, Senglea and Żabbar before crashing into a roundabout and suffering a puncture. He was arrested at the scene.

A search of his penthouse in Zabbar returned nothing of interest, but his father was subsequently arrested in a side street whilst trying to leave with a "considerable amount" of cash.

In court this afternoon, Zammit denied the charges. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail, citing case law on similar cases.

The country was discussing cannabis decriminalisation, Debono said, also pointing out that there are no civilian witnesses as all the prosecution’s witnesses were police officers.

The prosecution objected to the bail request, highlighting the fact that his criminal record is marred with attacks on the police, although none of them seem to have resulted in jail time.

The court said it would deliver a decision on bail from chambers.

Josef Zammit, nicknamed Marozz, together with his cousin Joseph Brignone, ran a major drug supply ring in the south-east of Malta

Zammit had been arrested by the police on 10 May 2020 and has been charged with the illegal possession of drugs, weapons and money laundering.

He was also charged with having sexual activity with a minor – his 15-year-old girlfriend.

READ ALSO: Guns, gold, cars and ‘power’: how police hit a major drug supply network