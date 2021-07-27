Teenager, 14, stabs 21-year-old in Sliema altercation

Updated at 8:00 pm

Police are investigating the alleged stabbing of a 21-year-old Englishman by a 14-year-old boy in Sliema on Tuesday.

The police said that the incident happened at around 4:30 pm, with initial investigations indicating that a knife was used in the incident.

A police patrol spotted the 21-year-old man from Mosta bleeding heavily on the pavement in Locker Street.

A spokesperson said both men have been hospitalized, with the boy suffering from shock.

The 21-year-old is suffering from grievous injuries, while the boy’s condition is not yet known.

The nationality of those involved is yet to be established.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and district police are investigating.