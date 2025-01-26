Driver sustains grievous injuries in Naxxar motorcycle accident

A 46-year-old Fgura resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 14:30pm in Triq Tul il-Kosta, in-Naxxar., a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 46-year-old lost control of his Sukuzi motorcycle, fell off and crashed into a BMW which was being driven by a 30-year-old St Pauls Bay resident on the opposite lane.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.