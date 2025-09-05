Man suffers serious injuries in Gozo boat explosion

A 41-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in a boat explosion at Mġarr harbour in Gozo.

The incident happened on Thursday night at around 9:15pm.

According to the police, Officers went to the scene and found the man injured. He was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department assisted on-site.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the case.