Man dies while swimming in Ramla l-Ħamra

A 43-year-old man died while swimming in Gozo's Ramla l-Ħamra on Wednesday.

Police said that the man, who was Polish, faced difficulties while swimming.

He was given first aid on site by the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps, as well as a medical team sent from the Gozo General Hospital, but was certified dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.