Woman sustains serious injuries after car crash into pole

A traffic accident in Għajnsielem, Gozo, has left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 3:45am, when the police were alerted to a crash on Triq l-Imġarr.

The police said the 22-year-old resident of Qala collided with a pole whilst driving a BMW 118D. Medical assistance was provided immediately, and she was taken to Gozo General Hospital.

The other passengers, a 21-year-old man from Sannat, did not suffer any injuries, whilst a 23-year-old woman from Għajnsielem was stable.

Later in the evening, at around 6pm, police were informed that the 23-year-old passenger's condition had worsened, and she was confirmed to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Dr Brigitte Sultana was notified of the case and opened a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.