Three injured in separate traffic accidents, police say

Three people were hospitalised in two separate traffic accidents in Pieta and St Julian’s, the police said on Friday.

The first collision occurred at around 2pm on Thursday in Triq San Luqa, Pieta. Preliminary investigations indicate that a Honda motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old man from Pieta collided with a Kia Picanto driven by a 54-year-old woman from Pembroke.

The second accident took place at about 1am on Friday in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s. Police said a Mini Cooper D driven by a 45-year-old French woman living in Sliema collided with an Audi Q2 driven by a 38-year-old woman from Tarxien. A 49-year-old French woman, also residing in Sliema, was a passenger in the Mini.

Medical teams assisted at both scenes, and the injured were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The motorcyclist and the 49-year-old woman were later certified as suffering grievous injuries, while the 38-year-old woman was found to have sustained minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.