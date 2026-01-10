Man grievously injured in two-car crash in Mosta

A 60-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Tuesday evening, following a collision between two cars.

Police said they were informed of the crash at around 6:15pm in Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa. Officers who went to the scene found that the accident involved a Volvo XC40 driven by a 57-year-old man from Imtarfa and an Opel Astra driven by the 60-year-old victim.

A medical team was called to the scene and both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Doctors later certified the 60-year-old man as suffering from grievous injuries, while the other driver was certified as having sustained slight injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.