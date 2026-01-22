Two men seriously injured in separate traffic accidents

Two men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being seriously injured in separate traffic accidents earlier on Thursday.

The first incident occurred at around 7:30am on Triq il-Belt Valletta in Żurrieq, involving a collision between a Toyota Tercel driven by a 42-year-old man from Mosta and a Honda WW125 motorcycle ridden by a 28-year-old Żurrieq resident.

The second accident took place at around 8am on Triq Wied iz-Ziju, Marsaskala. Preliminary investigations indicate that a 36-year-old man from Bangladesh, resident in Marsaskala, lost control of his Vogue 300AC motorcycle and fell.

Medical teams provided assistance at both scenes, and the two motorcyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. They were certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.