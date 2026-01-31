menu

Elderly man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic collision

A 74-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two vehicles in Triq Dun Karm on Saturday morning

31 January 2026, 4:47pm
by Nicole Meilak
A 74-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident involving two vehicles in Birkirkara on Saturday morning, police said.

The collision occurred at around 10:30am in Triq Dun Karm. Preliminary investigations found that a Toyota Vitz driven by the 74-year-old man, who lives in Qormi, was involved in a crash with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter driven by a 29-year-old man from Kalkara.

A 51-year-old man from Żebbuġ was also in the Toyota at the time of the accident.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the injured 74-year-old man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

