Police arrest 20-year-old man in Santa Venera drug trafficking operation

A 20-year-old man from Kalkara has been arrested on suspected drug trafficking charges in Santa Venera on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:45pm when an off-duty officer noticed suspicious behaviour and requested assistance whilst following the suspect along Triq il-Kanun in Santa Venera.

The man was stopped by police on Triq is-Salib in Marsa, where a search of his vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected ecstasy pills, packages containing suspected cannabis resin, sachets of suspected cocaine, an iron bar, a knife and other items related to drug trafficking.

The suspect is being held in custody and is expected to appear before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech this morning at 10am.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​