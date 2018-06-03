Man grievously injured after being hit by car

A 48-year-old man been seriously injured after being hit by car in the vicinity of the Malta International Airport, the police have said.

In a statement published on Sunday afternoon, the police said that it was informed that an accident had taken place at roughly 12:30pm.

From preliminary investigation it transpired that the man, who is from Germany, had been hit by a Mercedes being driven by 57-year-old Qormi resident.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene and the man was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital were he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched and police investigations are still ongoing.