Man grievously injured after being hit by car
A magisterial inquiry has been launched
A 48-year-old man been seriously injured after being hit by car in the vicinity of the Malta International Airport, the police have said.
In a statement published on Sunday afternoon, the police said that it was informed that an accident had taken place at roughly 12:30pm.
From preliminary investigation it transpired that the man, who is from Germany, had been hit by a Mercedes being driven by 57-year-old Qormi resident.
A medical team was dispatched to the scene and the man was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital were he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.
A magisterial inquiry has been launched and police investigations are still ongoing.