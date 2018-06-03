menu

Man grievously injured after being hit by car

A magisterial inquiry has been launched

3 June 2018, 3:34pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 48-year-old man been seriously injured after being hit by car in the vicinity of the Malta International Airport, the police have said.

In a statement published on Sunday afternoon, the police said that it was informed that an accident had taken place at roughly 12:30pm.

From preliminary investigation it transpired that the man, who is from Germany, had been hit by a Mercedes being driven by 57-year-old Qormi resident. 

A medical team was dispatched to the scene and the man was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital were he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched and police investigations are still ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after being hit by car
Two injured in Marsa accident
Court & Police

Two injured in Marsa accident
Updated | Persons in court following multiple drug finds
Court & Police

Updated | Persons in court following multiple drug finds
Matthew Agius / Tia Reljic
‘He didn’t have to do that, all I did was stop him’: first responder gives account of PC Simon Schembri’s words
Court & Police

‘He didn’t have to do that, all I did was stop him’: first responder gives account of PC Simon Schembri’s words
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe