Four hospitalised after head-on crash in Marsascala

Four persons were hospitalised on Thursday evening following a head-on crash in Marsascala

21 June 2019, 8:01am
The incident took place at 8:15pm in Triq id-Dahla ta' San Tumas.

The police said that a 34-year-old Italian, driving a Honda Civic was heading in the direction of St Thomas Bay, while a 20-year-old Maltese man, was driving a Maruti 800, in the direction of Zejtun. Two other Italian, 34, 35 were passengers in the first car.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and emergency doctors assisted the casualties on site.

The four victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The Italian driver was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, while the other three were slightly hurt.

