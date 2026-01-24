MaltaToday survey out tomorrow

MaltaToday will be publishing its national voting intentions survey and trust barometer tomorrow morning.

The survey, published on MaltaToday’s print edition and maltatoday.com.mt, will gauge current voting intentions and the trust enjoyed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Alex Borg, as well as the public’s perception of the government’s performance. This is the first survey of 2026.

The last MaltaToday survey was held in November and showed the Labour Party leading by 7,600 votes.

The November survey, the second since Alex Borg was elected PN leader, had shown a renewed sense of optimism among Nationalist voters. And while the PN had made inroads in Gozo and the northern and western regions, it still struggled in the south of Malta.

The survey had indicated a slight narrowing in the trust gap between Robert Abela and Alex Borg—from 13 points in October to 10 points in November.