PN to present its cancer care proposals at European level

The Nationalist Party will be presenting its proposals on cancer care at a European level, paving the way for the creation of a European master plan, PN MEP Francis Zammit Dimech said.

Speaking during a visit to Mater Dei Hospital’s Oncology Centre, Zammit Dimech said that this would bring together European resources such as knowledge and research findings.

The plans are set to include the setting up of a European strategy to improve prevention, early diagnosis, investment in research and the exchange of information through the use of digital tools. Zammit Dimech said this would be done while also protecting the privacy of patients, and ensuring the highest levels in cancer care in centres and before, and after the disease has been treated.

Zammit Dimech said that through EU funds, the previous PN government had invested in the oncology centre. “We must keep building on these results,” he said.

The PN has proposed in their electoral manifesto, the sharing of information, the strengthening of cancer prevention through screening, more investment in cancer research, better accessibility to ehealth, increasing the supply of healthy food on the market, and a better system, for the fruit and vegetable scheme in schools.

Zammit Dimech said, that there are more than 2,000 diagnosed cases of cancer in Malta each year and that there are 900 cancer-related deaths per year. He said, to help the PN have come up with proposals that affect patients, their families, health professionals and researchers.