menu

26 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

26 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight • 53 patients recovered

laura_calleja
1 September 2020, 1:33pm
by Laura Calleja

26 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, four were family members of previously known cases, one was a work colleague of a positive case, two contacts from social gatherings and 14 were sporadic.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 01•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

53 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 444.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,453 people have recovered from the virus and 12 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,916 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 192,509 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

More in National
26 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
National

26 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
Laura Calleja
Updated | Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech denied bail
National

Updated | Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech denied bail
Kurt Sansone / Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Just days after Xarabank, Bernard Grech flip-flops on abortion referendum
National

[WATCH] Just days after Xarabank, Bernard Grech flip-flops on abortion referendum
Kurt Sansone
Senior Attorney General lawyers aiming for top post
National

Senior Attorney General lawyers aiming for top post
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.