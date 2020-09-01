26 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

26 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, four were family members of previously known cases, one was a work colleague of a positive case, two contacts from social gatherings and 14 were sporadic.

53 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 444.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,453 people have recovered from the virus and 12 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,916 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 192,509 tests having been carried out so far on the island.