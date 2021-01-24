menu

COVID: 116 new cases, one death registered on Sunday

COVID-19 update for 24 January | One death • 116 new cases, 155 recoveries • 2,606 active cases • Swab tests in past 24 hours 3,111 • Vaccine doses administered till Saturday 18,930

karl_azzopardi
24 January 2021, 12:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi

116 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

Active cases stand at 2,606 after one death was registered. The victim was an 81-year-old man who died at the Gozo General Hospital.

The total number of deaths stands at 251.

155 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,801. The total number of cases since the pandemic started stands at 16,658.

3,111 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of swabs to 589,545.

18,930 doses of the vaccine were administered until Saturday.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
