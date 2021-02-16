COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered

102 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 2,316, after two deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Total deaths stand at 297.

The first death was an 83-year-old female who died at St Vincent de Paule, while the second death was a 72-year-old male who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

2,116 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 658,919.

124 recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,434.

Till yesterday, 53,647 vaccines doses were administered. Of which, 17,102 were second doses.