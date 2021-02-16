menu

COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered

COVID-19 update for 16 February | 2 deaths • 102 new cases • 124 recoveries • 2,316 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,116 • Second vaccine doses administered till Monday 17,102

karl_azzopardi
16 February 2021, 12:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

102 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 2,316, after two deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Total deaths stand at 297.

The first death was an 83-year-old female who died at St Vincent de Paule, while the second death was a 72-year-old male who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

2,116 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 658,919.

124 recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,434.

Till yesterday, 53,647 vaccines doses were administered. Of which, 17,102 were second doses.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder
National

No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder
Jonas Simbeye
Student population in post-secondary and tertiary institutions stood at almost 26,000
National

Student population in post-secondary and tertiary institutions stood at almost 26,000
Laura Calleja
COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered
National

COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered
Karl Azzopardi
PN accuses Clyde Caruana of ‘closing an eye’ to illegal employment of foreign food couriers
National

PN accuses Clyde Caruana of ‘closing an eye’ to illegal employment of foreign food couriers
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.