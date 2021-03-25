Alfred J. Vella re-elected University of Malta rector

Alfred J. Vella has been re-elected by Council as the Rector of the University of Malta for another five-year term.

His second term will commence on 1 July 2021.

Vella was running against Faculty of Economics, Management & Accountancy Dean Frank Bezzina.

Having joined the University of Malta in 1987, Vella started researching the area of environmental chemistry. He has also served at the Head of the Department of Chemistry and was later elected Dean of the Faculty of Science.

He served as Pro-Rector for Academic Affairs for 10 years between 2006 and 2016, before being elected as the 81st Rector of the University of Malta.