Alfred J. Vella re-elected University of Malta rector

Alfred J. Vella re-elected University of Malta rector for another five-year term  

karl_azzopardi
25 March 2021, 8:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi
University of Malta rector, Alfred J Vella
University of Malta rector, Alfred J Vella

Alfred J. Vella has been re-elected by Council as the Rector of the University of Malta for another five-year term.  

His second term will commence on 1 July 2021.  

Vella was running against Faculty of Economics, Management & Accountancy Dean Frank Bezzina.  

Having joined the University of Malta in 1987, Vella started researching the area of environmental chemistry. He has also served at the Head of the Department of Chemistry and was later elected Dean of the Faculty of Science. 

He served as Pro-Rector for Academic Affairs for 10 years between 2006 and 2016, before being elected as the 81st Rector of the University of Malta. 

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
