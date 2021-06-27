No new COVID-19 cases registered on Sunday

No new coronavirus cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry’s Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 28, after two recoveries were registered. Total recoveries stand at 30,158.

2,227 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 979,689.

Total number of deaths stands at 420, after no deaths were registered.

Till yesterday, 653,005 vaccine doses were administered, of which 356,128 were a first dose. 309,871 people are fully vaccinated.