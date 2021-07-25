Grech: Under a Labour government everyone is considered a criminal

The leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech said that under the Robert Abela administration, everyone is considered a criminal.

Interviewed on party radio station NET FM, the Nationalist leader was speaking on his electoral promise of getting Malta off the FATF greylist within three months should he be elected Prime Minsiter.

“When there is added scrutiny by the banks, by your notary, that is thanks to the Labour government for getting us on the greylist,” he said. “Under Robert Abela’s government everyone is presumed to be a criminal, and we are against this.”

Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela has already given up on getting Malta off the greylist, and only the PN has the credentials to face government’s foreign counterparts to defend Malta.

“We have no shadows looming over us, and we are the party that is able to call for independent investigations into individuals, no matter who they are,” Grech said.

He also spoke about the United Kingdom’s decision to place Malta among the list of high-risk countries for money laundering and terrorist financing.

“Nobody should be looking at us like criminals, we have to fight towards getting our credibility back,” he said.

“Even Ghana is better than us. They managed to get off this list, and we replaced them. That is what Robert Abela and his government are doing to this country,” Grech insisted.

The opposition leader also said the recent rise in COVID-19 cases highlights government’s failure in dealing with the pandemic.

He called out government for giving €300 vouchers to English language students, only to close down the sector “just weeks later”.

“We failed the tourism sector this summer, we are in the same difficulties as last year, and the common factor is the PM,” Grech said. “He has to take the good decisions.”

On the recent appointments of Chris Peregin and Peter Agius, Grech said they chose to contribute towards making a tangible difference in the country.

He also said the party has to continue in renewing itself, but insisted no one will be sidelined under his leadership.

“This is the moment that we have to understand we need to unite for the country. Everyone has a role, and everyone can help,” Grech said.

Grech concluded the interview by wishing well the Maltese Olympians in Tokyo.