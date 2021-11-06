COVID-19: 41 new cases registered, as upward trend continues

41 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 331 after 8 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 886,762 vaccine doses were administered, of which 57,208 were booster doses.