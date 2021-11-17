menu

COVID-19: 64 new cases registered, 15 in hospital

17 November 2021, 12:39pm
by Luke Vella

64 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 670 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 914,967 vaccine doses were administered, of which 82,115 were booster doses.

