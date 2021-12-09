Regulator investigates illegal fuel distribution reports

The energy and water regulator is investigating information received officially and also by MaltaToday, of the unlicensed dispensation of motor fuel to private vehicles.

Footage and photos sent to this newspaper show a significant number of vehicles lining up by a fuel distribution vehicle belonging to Vella Fuel Supplies, at the former Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar. The motorists are seen refueling directly from the tank of the company vehicle.

The matter had already been reported to the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) when MaltaToday made its inquiries.

The company provides fuels, kerosene, heating gas oil and diesel to farmers and industries.

A REWS spokesperson confirmed that the regulator is investigating the report, but refused to offer further details. “According to regulations, authorised providers are prohibited from loading, discharging and transferring petroleum and, or fuels directly into motor vehicles, unless done with the specific approval in writing of the Regulator,” REWS told MaltaToday.

“Dispensing of fuel to road construction vehicles or generators at construction sites is prohibited unless done with the specific approval in writing of the regulator. This prohibition is included in the authorisation conditions of fuel distributors.”

Vella Fuel Supplies are authorised to act as a distributor but are not listed under the authorised providers for operating a petroleum fuel station.

Offences under the Inland Fuel Market Regulations carry prison terms of up to eighteen months, or fines of €69,000 and daily €1,300 fines. Offences under the Regulator for Energy and Water Services Act says for unlicensed activities carry a maximum €115,000 and two-year prison term.

REWS is empowered to conduct audits on service providers, requesting any information and financial data. Energy minister Miriam Dalli replied in a PQ by Nationalist Chris Said that “this right is solely restricted to information gathering, as per the applicable laws… the Regulator has no powers to enforce the auditing of the operations of the service providers it regulates.”