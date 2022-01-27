COVID-19: Three die as 230 new cases are registered

230 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 70 and 81 and a woman aged 90, bringing the total number of deaths to 541.

Active cases stand at 3,946 after 590 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 102 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which seven are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,202,550 vaccine doses were administered, of which 327,112 were booster doses.