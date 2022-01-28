COVID-19: Three die as 229 new cases are registered

229 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, one man aged 70 and two women aged 84 and 91, bringing the total number of deaths to 544.

Active cases stand at 3,597 after 575 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 105 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,206,841 vaccine doses were administered, of which 3287,074 were booster doses.