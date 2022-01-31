COVID-19: Three die as 169 new cases are registered

169 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 86 and 93 and a woman aged 88, bringing the total number of deaths to 550.

Active cases stand at 2,972 after 327 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 100 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,210,946 vaccine doses were administered, of which 329,806 were booster doses.