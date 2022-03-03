COVID-19: 126 new cases registered, 64-year-old male passes away

126 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 64-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths standing at 607.

Active cases stand at 774 after 88 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 43 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,243,973 vaccine doses were administered, of which 343,704 were booster doses.