COVID-19: Infections on the rise with 229 new positive cases registered

Malta recorded 229 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday, figures published by the Health ministry Facebook page shows.

Active cases stand at 1,673, after 82 recoveries were registered.

During the last 24 hours, an 83-year-old woman died while positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 618.

51 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,250,797 doses were administered, of which 347,315 are booster doses.