659 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday

659 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

No new deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 638.

There are currently 5,970 cases after a further 329 people recovered overnight.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

The health ministry has stopped publishing its daily COVID update on its Facebook page, 'SAHHA.'