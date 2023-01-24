HSBC experiences system crash after customers told to access online accounts

HSBC’S online banking system crashed on Tuesday, after users flooded the bank’s online system after receiving a text message.

HSBC Malta's Online Banking system, application, and phone lines crashed after bank customers received a message telling them to check their inbox and log into their HSBC online banking profiles.

“We have sent you an important secure message. Please log in your HSBC Online Banking and check your inbox. Thanks,” the message read.

The not so proper English used in the text message, and customers’ inability to access the system led some users to think they were hacked.

Users were notified that the bank would be switching from physical online banking tokens, or keys, to digital ones. The bank wanted its clients to be able to access their accounts in order to learn more about the new digital token system.

When trying to access the application, users were met with the landing page indicating that they had been signed out. Users opting to call the bank’s customer care were met with an automated message telling them HSBC was experiencing a surge in phone calls.

HSBC confirmed these issues on its Facebook page, saying that both the Mobile Banking App and Online Banking were experiencing some intermittent problems.

“We have sent an SMS message advising our customers to read an important message that we have sent through our Online Banking Secure Messaging system,” read the post.

HSBC’s message sent to clients describes how the bank will be launching a simpler method to log in to Online Banking and how to authorise Online Banking transactions using their Mobile Banking App.