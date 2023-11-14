Early morning protest at site of Mosta trees uprooting

Activists and residents of Mosta convened early on Constitution Street outside the Mosta Dome on Tuesday morning, in protest at the wholesale pruning of the majestic trees that overhung the main bus stop.

Members of Moviment Graffitti were also present, with placards protesting the inexplicable cutting of the trees’ foliage and branches. The situation was illustrated yesterday evening by a night-time mobile phone video showing a homeless bird colony fluttering aimlessly around the pruned trees.

BirdLife Malta strongly condemned the decision to destroy the trees, which it said had been “butchered” in preparation for uprooting, by the Mosta local council with the approval of the Environment and Resources Authority.

“BirdLife Malta is urgently appealing to the authorities to halt the ongoing work. At this critical time of the year, thousands of White Wagtails (Zakak Abjad), Common Starlings (Sturnell), and Spanish Sparrows (Għasfur tal-Bejt) seek refuge in the trees during the night, roosting together for safety,” CEO Mark Sultana said.

BirdLife said the removal of these trees poses a serious threat to the local bird population, considering that this is the sole roosting site for White Wagtails outside of Valletta.

ERA claimed that the local council was merely “transplanting” the ficus trees to the Santa Margerita area in Mosta. Ficus trees are known for their hardiness, ERA said, and that these were being transplanted during the appropriate time of the year. “In the case of the Mosta square trees, the permit was issued during the most suitable period for transplanting of trees, whereby it allows for the tree to acclimatise, and roosting birds are versatile to find alternative trees, during this period when winter has not set in yet, until the new trees grow enough to have a hosting canopy,” the authority explained.

ERA said that the selected replacement tree species include Holm Oaks and Judas Trees. “There are instances where trees in the urban environment are required to be removed to implement urban regeneration projects, tackle damage caused by the roots of some tree species and allow the use of public open spaces in a more practical way,” ERA said.