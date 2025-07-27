Protest to call on Maltese Government to act against the Gaza famine

A coalition of civil society groups has announced a protest that urges the Maltese Government to take clear and urgent action against the mass starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

“We will be marching with empty pots as a symbol of the famine in Gaza,” say the organisers. “Children, women, and men are being starved to death, and Malta cannot remain silent.”

The march, set to take place on 29 July at 6:30pm, will begin at the Triton Fountain and end in Castille Square. A coalition of groups, including the Embassy of Palestine in Malta, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, The Watermelon Warriors, and Youth for Palestine is organising it.

They are calling attention to what they describe as an ongoing genocide, accusing Israel of killing civilians, journalists, healthcare workers, and aid seekers over the last year and 10 months, and now turning to starvation as a weapon of war.

The organisers say that images of starving children and elderly people collapsing from hunger while waiting for food that never comes should deeply shock any person with empathy.

They condemn the continued support or inaction of Western governments, which they say are enabling this genocide to continue.

“While other countries like Ireland and Spain have taken clear positions against the Israeli attacks,” they said, “Malta has failed to speak out internationally, has twice gone back on its promise to recognise the State of Palestine, and still allows ships flying the Maltese flag to transport weapons and military material to Israel.”

Malta, they argue, is not doing enough to oppose what is happening.

The protest is calling on the Government of Malta to condemn Israel’s actions and push for sanctions, including the cancellation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

They are also urging the authorities to prohibit ships carrying the Maltese flag from transporting weapons to Israel, and to adopt and enforce a clear policy that prevents such ships from entering Maltese waters or being serviced by Maltese vessels. Finally, they are demanding that Malta immediately recognise the State of Palestine.