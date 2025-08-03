ADPD says miscarriage leave changes are too basic

ADPD have called out the proposed miscarriage leave law as too basic, stating that the updates still only offer the bare minimum to those affected.

“The changes in the miscarriage leave proposal from the first draft seem to give couples the basic minimum. One change is that both partners will now receive psychological help, which is something we had also suggested. We see this as a positive step,” ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said. “But the €600 cap when both partners take leave is far too little.”

The government is working on a legal change to permit paid leave for miscarriage. However, after an initial proposal of 10 days, the most recent version of the law suggests 7 days of leave. While the proposal includes access to mental health support, the financial support is capped at €600 when both partners take the leave.

Gauci welcomed the fact that the bill is moving in the right direction, but stressed that more must be done. “This bill is progress, but the payment offered needs to be much better. Having to worry about money during such a tragedy puts extra pressure on a person’s mental health,” she said.

She also questioned the decision to reduce the number of days from 10 to 7. “It raises doubts on how much proper consultation was done with people who truly understand women’s health,” she said. “We hope that the necessary revisions are made again.”