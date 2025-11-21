Ongoing fire in Marsa industrial zone prompts public health warning

Authorities have issued an urgent public advisory as a fire continues to burn in the industrial area of Marsa.

Members of the public are being strongly urged to avoid the vicinity while emergency services work to bring the situation under control.

Residents living nearby have been asked to keep all windows and doors closed and to limit any unnecessary travel. Officials say these precautions are necessary to reduce the risk of smoke inhalation and to safeguard public health.

According to health authorities, exposure to smoke from the ongoing blaze may cause a range of symptoms affecting the respiratory system and overall wellbeing.

These include: coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, irritated or burning eyes, sore throat or changes in voice, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nasal or sinus congestion.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms is advised to seek guidance immediately. The public is urged to contact the Primary Care Telemedicine Service at 2123 1231 for prompt medical advice.

Emergency teams remain on site, and further updates are expected as the situation develops. Authorities continue to appeal for cooperation to ensure community safety.

A massive fire broke out at a Marsa scrapyard on Friday. While no injuries have been reported, fire crews are working to contain the fire, which involves stacks of discarded vehicles, oils and other potentially toxic materials.

In a Facebook post, the CPD urged people to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response operations.

“Residents in nearby towns and villages including Paola and Tarxien are advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes. Please follow official updates from Civil Protection Malta and local authorities for further information and instructions,” the post read.

Transport Malta published an alert telling motorists to avoid the Marsa area in the direction towards Luqa, with Triq Garibaldi closed in both directions.

Parents with children in school are being told that school transport will be slightly delayed due to the fire.