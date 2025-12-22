Mixed weather forecast for Christmas, Met Office warns

The Meteorological Office has forecast a mix of sunshine, cloud and unsettled conditions for the Christmas period in the Maltese Islands, with mild temperatures but the possibility of showers and strong winds.

According to the Met Office, Christmas Eve is expected to start off pleasantly, with mostly sunny conditions during the morning and daytime hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 18°C. However, weather conditions are expected to change later in the day, with increasing cloud cover.

During the night between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, showers are possible and could be thundery, with a risk of hail in some areas. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 12°C.

Christmas Day itself is forecast to begin rather cloudy, with the chance of further isolated showers. Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures are again expected to reach 18°C, making this Christmas around 5°C warmer than last year. Evening temperatures are forecast to fall back to 12°C.

The Met Office noted that, over the past decade, the warmest Christmas was recorded in 2022, when temperatures reached 20.7°C, while the coldest occurred in 2024, with daytime temperatures dropping to 13.6°C.

Looking ahead to Boxing Day, conditions are expected to improve. Those planning outdoor activities are likely to experience partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising to 19°C and dropping to around 13°C in the evening.

Windy conditions are also expected throughout the Christmas period. From Christmas Eve, winds are forecast to be moderate to rather strong, ranging between Force 4 and 5 from the southwest to south-southwest. Winds are expected to strengthen further by Friday evening, reaching Force 5 to 6.

The Meteorological Office encouraged the public to keep updated with the latest forecasts via its official website, while extending Christmas wishes to the public.