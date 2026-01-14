Robert Abela meets MaltaToday: No early election on the cards

Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out an early election, his only caveat being geopolitical disruptions that would force him to secure a new mandate.

Abela confirmed this in an informal, on-record Q&A with the MaltaToday newsroom on Wednesday.

He said that his eyes are set on a full electoral term but does not rule out a situation where geopolitical uncertainties make an early election a matter of national interest.

"My mandate is a five-year term. Today, there are no circumstances that lead me to consider an early election, but things can change," he said.

Abela also confirmed that he has discussed with Opposition leader Alex Borg the pending appointments of a new chief justice and auditor general. Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti is retiring in February, while Auditor General Charles Deguara will see his second five-year term expire in March. Both appointments will require a two-thirds majority vote in parliament.

He said he met with Borg yesterday, but there had been previous discussions between the parties’ counterparts on the matter.

During the discussion, MaltaToday’s journalists grilled him on a range of topics, including planning reform, abortion, the housing market and immigration.

