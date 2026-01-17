PN condemns attacks on commercial shipping vessels

The Nationalist Party has condemned recent attacks on commercial shipping, warning of the growing dangers faced by seafarers while at sea.

The statement follows reports that some of the attacks occurred in the vicinity of a Malta-flagged vessel.

Referring to positions taken by leading international shipping organisations, the party stressed that seafarers are civilians whose role in sustaining global trade and maintaining food and energy supply chains is crucial.

Merchant shipping, the PN said, must never be regarded as a military target.

The party described the targeting of commercial vessels as unacceptable and unlawful, adding that such actions place innocent lives at risk.

“This principle takes on even greater weight in light of the tragic fatality that occurred at sea outside Maltese territorial waters, involving the conveyance boat Foxtrot operating alongside MT Estentepe, where a Filipino crew member lost his life.”

The PN said that, whether in conflict-affected areas or during routine maritime operations, every possible effort must be made to ensure safe conditions for seafarers.

This includes proper operational oversight, thorough risk assessments and strict adherence to international maritime safety standards. “No seafarer should pay the ultimate price for shortcomings in safety, coordination, or protection.”

The PN called for continued advocacy at both European and international levels to promote coordinated and effective measures to protect civilian shipping.

The statement was signed by PN MPs, Ivan Castillo, Darren Carabott, and Beppe Fenech Adami.