WATCH | US ambassador vows to pursue Trump agenda in Malta

Somers Farkas has vowed to pursue Donald Trump’s agenda in Malta as she begins her tenure as the 21st US Ambassador to the country.

“President Trump has taken bold actions, and I will not hesitate to pursue his agenda,” the Virginia-born former model and advertising executive said in a video posted to the US Embassy’s social media channels on Wednesday.

Ambassador Farkas has hit the ground running in Malta, advancing President Trump’s agenda and priorities that benefit both the United States and Malta. As America approaches her 250th anniversary, learn more about the Ambassador’s vision for the U.S.–Malta partnership. 🇺🇸 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/oDV9JlVaGB — U.S. Embassy Malta (@usembmalta) January 21, 2026

Farkas’s pledge comes at a time of heightened US-EU tensions. The Trump administration has threatened to annex Greenland, prompting the president to issue punitive tariffs on Saturday against several European countries that publicly opposed the move.

EU leaders, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, are gathering in Brussels on Thursday for an emergency summit to address the dispute. EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed Europe’s response would be “unflinching, united and proportional."

The new ambassador, who replaced Constance J Milstein late last year, outlined plans to bolster economic ties and strengthen security collaboration between Malta and the US. She described herself as “eager to engage with the Maltese private sector and the government” to advance common interests.

Farkas said the two nations share “a common commitment to independence, peace and prosperity” and “a heritage built on shared democratic values”. She has previously expressed interest in deepening trade and investment links, particularly in the energy sector, suggesting Malta could become a destination for US LNG exports.

The philanthropist previously served on Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships and has supported charitable organisations, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Alzheimer’s Association.