Emergency vet clinic to open in Fgura

Concerns over the lack of emergency services for pets have led to tragic stories of loss for many pet owners.

Last September, a dog owner lost her dog as the clinic she was trying to reach told them that they are only open for emergencies for their own clients.

Stefanie Axisa was unable to find care for her sick dog, as she expressed her heartbreaking story on social media.

The family also criticised the official animal emergency hotline. They explained that callers are warned of a €5 charge to continue, but stated that even after agreeing, the call rang once before being cut off.

“We lost her because we had no help until normal clinic hours.

Meanwhile, many are still waiting for the reopening of the Ta’ Qali animal hospital which was supposed to be available in 2024.

Last October, Education Minister Clifton Grima promised that the Ta’ Qali animal hospital will reopen “in the coming weeks.”